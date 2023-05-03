Tata Steel share price flat following positive Q4FY23 earnings

Shares of Tata Steel Ltd were trading flat on Wednesday early trade following robust Q4FY23 earnings. Tata Steel, the steel division of the Tata Group, outperformed market expectations in the fourth quarter of FY23 by reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹1,566.24 crore as compared to a significant loss of ₹2,501.95 crore in the third quarter of the same fiscal.

