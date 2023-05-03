Hello User
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Tata Steel share price flat following positive Q4FY23 earnings

Tata Steel share price flat following positive Q4FY23 earnings

1 min read . 09:20 AM IST Livemint
Tata Steel announced its Q4FY23 earnings on Tuesday post market hours. iPhotographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg

Tata Steel share price: Shares of Tata Steel Ltd were trading flat on Wednesday early trade following robust Q4FY23 earnings.

Shares of Tata Steel Ltd were trading flat on Wednesday early trade following robust Q4FY23 earnings. Tata Steel, the steel division of the Tata Group, outperformed market expectations in the fourth quarter of FY23 by reporting a consolidated net profit of 1,566.24 crore as compared to a significant loss of 2,501.95 crore in the third quarter of the same fiscal.

The steel majors consolidated revenue from operations for the fourth quarter of FY23 came in at 62,961.54 crore, up 10.3% from 57,083.56 crore for the third quarter but down 9.2% from 69,323.5 crore for the same period in FY22.

India's performance had the most impact on Tata Steel's profitability. 

Following the release of the Q4 results, JPMorgan assigned the stock a 'overweight' rating and a target price of 150, while Morgan Stanley and CLSA given the stock an ‘equal-weight’ and ‘outperform’ rating and set target prices of 110 and 125, respectively.

 

