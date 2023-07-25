Tata Steel share price gains over 1% after Q1 results meets estimates; here’s what brokerages have to say1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 10:15 AM IST
Tata Steel reported a 92% year-on-year drop in its consolidated net profit for the fiscal first quarter ended June 2023 at ₹525 crore, primarily due to weak performance of its Europe operations.
Tata Steel share price recovered from early losses on Tuesday to trade over a percent higher after the company reported Q1 result in-line with analysts’ estimates. Tata Steel shares gained as much as 1.68% to ₹117.20 apiece on the BSE.
