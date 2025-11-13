Tata Steel share price gains over 3% after Q2 results. Is this a stock to buy today?

Tata Steel share price rose over 3% in early trade on Thursday after the company announced its Q2 results. Tata Steel shares gained as much as 3.10% to ₹184.20 apiece on the BSE.
The Tata Group company, Tata Steel reported a 272% jump in its consolidated net profit at ₹3,102 crore for the second quarter of FY26 as compared to a net profit of ₹833 crore in the year-ago period.
The company’s consolidated revenue from operations in Q2FY26 grew 9% to ₹58,689 crore from ₹53,905 crore, year-on-year (YoY).
Consolidated EBITDA on a reported basis increased by 46% YoY to ₹9,106 crore, with a margin of around 16%. The rise in operating profit was led by an increase of EBITDA in its Netherlands operations, a decrease in the EBITDA loss in the UK business, and a 25% increase in the EBITDA for core India business.
As part of growing the India downstream portfolio, Tata Steel executed a share purchase agreement with BlueScope Steel to acquire the balance 50% stake in Tata BlueScope Steel Private Limited for ₹1,100 crore.
Earlier, Tata Steel signed an Asset Transfer Agreement with Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd. for the sale of Ferro Alloy Plant at Jajpur, Odisha for a base consideration of ₹610 crore.
Tata Steel share price gained over 5% in one month and has rallied 14% in three months. The Tata Group stock has risen 22% in six months and has surged 33% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past one year, Tata Steel share price has gained 31%, and it has jumped 51% in two years. Tata Steel stock price has delivered multibagger returns of 275% in the past five years.
At 9:20 AM, Tata Steel share price was trading 1.88% higher at ₹182.00 apiece on the BSE.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.