Tata Steel share price gains over 3% after Q2 results. Is this a stock to buy today?

Tata Steel share price rose over 3% in early trade on Thursday after the company announced its Q2 results. Tata Steel shares gained as much as 3.10% to ₹184.20 apiece on the BSE.

The Tata Group company, Tata Steel reported a 272% jump in its consolidated net profit at ₹3,102 crore for the second quarter of FY26 as compared to a net profit of ₹833 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations in Q2FY26 grew 9% to ₹58,689 crore from ₹53,905 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Consolidated EBITDA on a reported basis increased by 46% YoY to ₹9,106 crore, with a margin of around 16%. The rise in operating profit was led by an increase of EBITDA in its Netherlands operations, a decrease in the EBITDA loss in the UK business, and a 25% increase in the EBITDA for core India business.

As part of growing the India downstream portfolio, Tata Steel executed a share purchase agreement with BlueScope Steel to acquire the balance 50% stake in Tata BlueScope Steel Private Limited for ₹1,100 crore.

Earlier, Tata Steel signed an Asset Transfer Agreement with Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd. for the sale of Ferro Alloy Plant at Jajpur, Odisha for a base consideration of ₹610 crore.

Tata Steel Share Price Performance Tata Steel share price gained over 5% in one month and has rallied 14% in three months. The Tata Group stock has risen 22% in six months and has surged 33% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past one year, Tata Steel share price has gained 31%, and it has jumped 51% in two years. Tata Steel stock price has delivered multibagger returns of 275% in the past five years.

At 9:20 AM, Tata Steel share price was trading 1.88% higher at ₹182.00 apiece on the BSE.

