Tata Steel shares are likely to remain in focus on Monday, 23 November, after the company announced a series of significant transactions with APL Apollo Tubes, marking a major reshaping of its downstream steel business.

In a significant development, Tata Steel has agreed to acquire a 26.38% stake in APL Apollo Tubes for approximately ₹15,511 crore and will also launch an open offer to purchase an additional 26% stake in the company.

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According to media reports, the acquisition of the promoter stake will be executed in three tranches. In the first tranche, Tata Steel is acquiring 2.77 crore shares, representing a 9.91% stake, through an on-market block deal on Monday morning. The remaining shares will be transferred in two tranches: 3.33 crore shares, or an 11.9% stake, and 1.28 crore shares, representing 4.57%. These off-market transfers are expected to be completed by 31 March 2028, subject to regulatory approvals and fulfilment of the requisite closing conditions.

Separately, Tata Steel's board has approved the sale of its steel tubes and pipes business and its entire holding in Tata Steel Colors to APL Apollo in transactions valued at a combined ₹28,000 crore.

The developments could give Tata Steel greater exposure to the structural steel tubes market while allowing it to monetise select downstream businesses through a major asset transfer.

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Tata Steel to acquire 26.38% stake in APL Apollo Tata Steel will purchase a 26.38% stake in APL Apollo Tubes for around ₹15,511 crore from certain existing shareholders at ₹2,100 per share. The acquisition price represents a discount of approximately 1% to APL Apollo's closing share price on Friday.

In addition to the stake purchase, Tata Steel will make an open offer to acquire a further 26% holding in APL Apollo, in accordance with Indian takeover regulations.

If the open offer is fully subscribed, Tata Steel's shareholding in APL Apollo could increase to approximately 52.38%, giving it majority control of the company.

The acquisition would strengthen Tata Steel's presence in the structural steel tubes segment and expand its portfolio of value-added steel products. APL Apollo, India's largest structural steel tubes manufacturer, has benefited from demand across infrastructure, construction and industrial applications.

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The proposed investment also aligns with Tata Steel's strategy of expanding its presence in higher-margin downstream products amid volatility in the commodity steel business.

Tata Steel, APL Apollo plan 7.5 MTPA integrated tubes and colour-coated business Tata Steel and APL Apollo have outlined a broader strategic partnership covering the sale of Tata Steel's steel tubes and colour-coated businesses, acquisition of APL Apollo's 26.6% promoter stake by Tata Steel, and plans to develop 5 MTPA of colour-coated steel capacity through an asset-light contract manufacturing arrangement with SG Tech Engineering (SG Spectra), said Tata Steel in its recent filing.

Following completion of the transactions and regulatory approvals, the consolidated APL Apollo business is expected to have 7.5 MTPA of steel tubes and colour-coated capacity.

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The partners also plan to expand steel tubes capacity by another 3 MTPA and develop 5 MTPA of colour-coated capacity over the coming years. The first 1 MTPA of colour-coated capacity is expected to be established within 24 months. The partnership aims to improve capacity utilisation, operational efficiency, distribution reach and profitability.

Tata Steel will host an investor and analyst call on 23 November at 5 PM IST to discuss the transactions approved by its board on 22 November and 23 November.

Tata Steel approves ₹ 28,000 crore sale of tubes business, Tata Steel Colors In a separate announcement on Sunday, 22 November, Tata Steel's board approved the transfer of its steel tubes and pipes business to APL Apollo for a consideration of up to ₹11,700 crore.

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The proposed transaction will cover the manufacturing, processing, marketing, sale and distribution of steel tubes and pipes at Tata Steel's facilities in Jamshedpur, Hosur, Khopoli and Sahibabad. Certain cold-rolled and surface-coated steel product facilities are also included in the proposed transfer.

The business will be transferred to APL Apollo as a going concern through a slump sale for a lump-sum consideration of up to ₹11,700 crore.

The board also approved the sale of Tata Steel's entire 100% stake in Tata Steel Colors Private Limited (TSCL) to APL Apollo for ₹16,300 crore.

How the Tata Steel Colors transaction is structured Tata Steel holds 50% of Tata Steel Colors directly, while the remaining 50% is held through its wholly owned subsidiary, Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited (TSDPL).

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The direct holding comprises 43.30 crore equity shares, with an equal number of shares held indirectly through TSDPL.

Following completion of the proposed transaction, APL Apollo will own the entire paid-up equity share capital of Tata Steel Colors.

Both the proposed business transfer and the stake sale are subject to customary conditions precedent, including regulatory approvals wherever required.

Why the deal matters The transactions represent a significant development for both companies. For Tata Steel, the proposed sale of its tubes and pipes business and its stake in Tata Steel Colors will unlock value from select downstream operations. At the same time, its proposed investment in APL Apollo would provide exposure to India's structural steel tubes market through a potential controlling stake.

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For APL Apollo, the transactions could significantly expand its manufacturing and downstream capabilities while strengthening its position in the domestic steel tubes market.

Investors will track the proposed acquisitions, asset transfers, regulatory clearances and the financial implications of the transactions for both companies.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.