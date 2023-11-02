Tata Steel share price trades flat after weak Q2 results; here's what analysts say
Tata Steel shares open flat following weak Q2 numbers. Tata Steel reported a net loss of ₹6,196.24 crore for Q2FY24, with total revenue from operations dropping by 7% YoY to ₹55,681.93 crore.
Tata Steel share price opened flat on Thursday's trading session after the company reported a net loss of ₹6,196.24 crore for the quarter ended September. The steel makers, total revenue from operations also dropped by 7% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹55,681.93 crore for Q2FY24. Tata Steel share price today opened at ₹114.25 apiece on the BSE today.
