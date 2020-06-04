Shares of Tata Steel were up +0.08% at 11:43 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Tata Steel shares traded +0.08% higher at ₹317.45, giving it a market capitalization of ₹36,382.31 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was down -0.54% while the broader Nifty 50 index was down -0.18%.

The S&P BSE METAL was up 0.5%. Among related stocks, SAIL fell 1.13%, JSWSTEEL fell 0.29%, and JINDALSTEL rose 7.72%.

At day's high, Tata Steel shares rose as much as 1.7% to ₹322.60, after opening at ₹316.15. Tata Steel shares had closed at ₹317.20 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹316.00 to ₹322.60 on BSE.

On BSE, Tata Steel shares had a 52-week high of ₹516.4 on Jun 27, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹250.9 on Mar 30, 2020. In the past one month, Tata Steel shares have traded in a range of ₹262.55 to ₹326.10 while in the last week, between ₹287.70 to ₹326.10. 3.66 Lakh shares of Tata Steel were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, Tata Steel had posted standalone revenues of ₹15262.04 crore and profits of ₹1803.83 crore.

