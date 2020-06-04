Subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Tata Steel share price down -0.08% at 11:43 today
Shares of Tata Steel were up +0.08% at 11:43 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market

Tata Steel share price down -0.08% at 11:43 today

1 min read . 11:48 AM IST Mint Analytics

The S&P BSE METAL was up 0.5%

Shares of Tata Steel were up +0.08% at 11:43 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Tata Steel shares traded +0.08% higher at 317.45, giving it a market capitalization of 36,382.31 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was down -0.54% while the broader Nifty 50 index was down -0.18%.



The S&P BSE METAL was up 0.5%. Among related stocks, SAIL fell 1.13%, JSWSTEEL fell 0.29%, and JINDALSTEL rose 7.72%.

At day's high, Tata Steel shares rose as much as 1.7% to 322.60, after opening at 316.15. Tata Steel shares had closed at 317.20 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 316.00 to 322.60 on BSE.

On BSE, Tata Steel shares had a 52-week high of 516.4 on Jun 27, 2019 and a 52-week low of 250.9 on Mar 30, 2020. In the past one month, Tata Steel shares have traded in a range of 262.55 to 326.10 while in the last week, between 287.70 to 326.10. 3.66 Lakh shares of Tata Steel were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, Tata Steel had posted standalone revenues of 15262.04 crore and profits of 1803.83 crore.

