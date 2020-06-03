Shares of Tata Steel were up +1.02% at 10:43 today on BSE, underperforing the broader Mumbai market. Tata Steel shares traded +1.02% higher at ₹322.55, giving it a market capitalization of ₹36,943.80 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.31% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.22%.

The S&P BSE METAL was up 1.1%. Among related stocks, SAIL rose 0.64%, JSWSTEEL rose 2.21%, and JINDALSTEL rose 0.46%.

At day's high, Tata Steel shares rose as much as 2.13% to ₹326.10, after opening at ₹325.00. Tata Steel shares had closed at ₹319.30 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹321.05 to ₹326.10 on BSE.

On BSE, Tata Steel shares had a 52-week high of ₹516.4 on Jun 27, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹250.9 on Mar 30, 2020. In the past one month, Tata Steel shares have traded in a range of ₹262.55 to ₹326.10 while in the last week, between ₹287.70 to ₹326.10. 2.15 Lakh shares of Tata Steel were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, Tata Steel had posted standalone revenues of ₹15262.04 crore and profits of ₹1803.83 crore.

