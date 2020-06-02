Shares of Tata Steel were up +1.40% at 14:46 today on BSE, roughly on par with the broader Mumbai market. Tata Steel shares traded +1.40% higher at ₹319.45, giving it a market capitalization of ₹36,617.22 crore. In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.45% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.35%.

The S&P BSE METAL was up 0.3%. Among related stocks, SAIL rose 2.13%, JSWSTEEL fell 1.06%, and JINDALSTEL fell 0.39%.

At day's high, Tata Steel shares rose as much as 2.59% to ₹323.20, after opening at ₹317.30. Tata Steel shares had closed at ₹315.05 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹314.70 to ₹323.20 on BSE.

On BSE, Tata Steel shares had a 52-week high of ₹516.4 on Jun 27, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹250.9 on Mar 30, 2020. In the past one month, Tata Steel shares have traded in a range of ₹262.55 to ₹323.20 while in the last week, between ₹279.15 to ₹323.20. 8.68 Lakh shares of Tata Steel were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, Tata Steel had posted standalone revenues of ₹15262.04 crore and profits of ₹1803.83 crore.

