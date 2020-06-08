Tata Steel share price up 1.39% at 10:44 today

Tata Steel share price up 1.39% at 10:44 today1 min read . 10:47 AM IST
In comparison, the Sensex was up +1.43% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +1.41%.
Shares of Tata Steel were up +1.39% at 10:44 today on BSE, roughly on par with the broader Mumbai market. Tata Steel shares traded +1.39% higher at ₹344.05, giving it a market capitalization of ₹39,464.78 crore.
The S&P BSE METAL was up 1.3%. Among related stocks, SAIL rose 1.05%, JSWSTEEL rose 1.85%, and JINDALSTEL rose 0.89%.
At day's high, Tata Steel shares rose as much as 3.27% to ₹350.45, after opening at ₹345.10. Tata Steel shares had closed at ₹339.35 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹342.10 to ₹350.45 on BSE.
On BSE, Tata Steel shares had a 52-week high of ₹516.4 on Jun 27, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹250.9 on Mar 30, 2020. In the past one month, Tata Steel shares have traded in a range of ₹262.55 to ₹350.45 while in the last week, between ₹300.00 to ₹350.45. 3.25 Lakh shares of Tata Steel were traded on the BSE today.
In the Dec - 19 quarter, Tata Steel had posted standalone revenues of ₹15262.04 crore and profits of ₹1803.83 crore.
