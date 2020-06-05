Shares of Tata Steel were up +4.19% at 09:46 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Tata Steel shares traded +4.19% higher at ₹333.55, giving it a market capitalization of ₹38,261.58 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.87% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.

The S&P BSE METAL was up 2.1%. Among related stocks, SAIL rose 2.57%, JSWSTEEL rose 3.65%, and JINDALSTEL rose 2.33%.

At day's high, Tata Steel shares rose as much as 4.5% to ₹334.55, after opening at ₹324.90. Tata Steel shares had closed at ₹320.15 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of ₹324.85 to ₹334.55 on BSE.

On BSE, Tata Steel shares had a 52-week high of ₹516.4 on Jun 27, 2019 and a 52-week low of ₹250.9 on Mar 30, 2020. In the past one month, Tata Steel shares have traded in a range of ₹262.55 to ₹334.55 while in the last week, between ₹300.00 to ₹334.55. 3.21 Lakh shares of Tata Steel were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, Tata Steel had posted standalone revenues of ₹15262.04 crore and profits of ₹1803.83 crore.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via