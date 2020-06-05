Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Tata Steel share price up 4.19% at 09:46 today

Shares of Tata Steel were up +4.19% at 09:46 today on BSE, outperforming the broader Mumbai market. Tata Steel shares traded +4.19% higher at 333.55, giving it a market capitalization of 38,261.58 crore.

In comparison, the Sensex was up +0.87% while the broader Nifty 50 index was up +0.66%.

The S&P BSE METAL was up 2.1%. Among related stocks, SAIL rose 2.57%, JSWSTEEL rose 3.65%, and JINDALSTEL rose 2.33%.

At day's high, Tata Steel shares rose as much as 4.5% to 334.55, after opening at 324.90. Tata Steel shares had closed at 320.15 in the previous session. In today's session, the company's shares traded in the range of 324.85 to 334.55 on BSE.

On BSE, Tata Steel shares had a 52-week high of 516.4 on Jun 27, 2019 and a 52-week low of 250.9 on Mar 30, 2020. In the past one month, Tata Steel shares have traded in a range of 262.55 to 334.55 while in the last week, between 300.00 to 334.55. 3.21 Lakh shares of Tata Steel were traded on the BSE today.

In the Dec - 19 quarter, Tata Steel had posted standalone revenues of 15262.04 crore and profits of 1803.83 crore.

