Tata Steel APL Apollo Deal: Tata Steel share price was in focus after the Tata Group company announced that it has completed the acquisition of a 9.91% stake in APL Apollo Tubes for approximately ₹5,825 crore through an on-market block deal, marking a significant investment by the steelmaker in the listed steel tubes and pipes manufacturer.

In an exchange filing dated November 23, Tata Steel said it had acquired 2,77,38,075 equity shares of APL Apollo Tubes, representing approximately 9.91% of the company's expanded voting share capital on a fully diluted basis.

The shares were purchased at ₹2,100 apiece through a block deal executed during the morning block deal window on the BSE on November 23.

The stake was acquired from S Gupta Holding Private Limited, a member of APL Apollo Tubes' promoter and promoter group, under a share purchase agreement signed on the same day.

Tata Steel said the transaction had been completed on November 23 in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers Regulations, 2011, along with other applicable regulatory requirements.

The acquisition involves 2.77 crore equity shares of APL Apollo Tubes with a face value of ₹2 each. The total consideration for the transaction stood at approximately ₹5,825 crore.

Stock price trend The stock rose around 1% to its day's high of ₹164.65 per share on BSE. Earlier in the day, it fell to its 52-week low of ₹159.75.

It had hit its 52-week high of ₹224.40 in May 2026.

The Tata Group stock has been under pressure recently. It fell 8% in 1 week, 2% in 1 month, 12% in 3 months and 22% in 6 months. Meanwhile, it shed 1.5% in the last 1 year.

Tata Steel share: Should you buy? Brokerages have maintained positive ratings on Tata Steel following its proposed acquisition of a controlling stake in APL Apollo Tubes and the restructuring of its downstream businesses. While analysts see opportunities from higher value-added steel products, concerns around elevated acquisition valuations, debt and the timeline for earnings accretion remain.

Emkay: Buy | Target price: ₹ 210 Emkay maintained its Buy rating on Tata Steel with a target price of ₹210. However, it flagged concerns over the valuation of the acquisition and the impact on the company's balance sheet.

"TATA’s Rs323bn acquisition of a 52.6% controlling stake in APAT secures a 7.5mt downstream platform but carries a demanding 25x EV/EBITDA valuation and a 3-3.5Y path to EPS accretion. The transaction pushes TATA’s pro forma net debt to Rs1.2trn," the brokerage said.

Emkay estimates that the transaction could take 3-3.5 years to become accretive to earnings per share (EPS). It also highlighted that APL Apollo's valuation remains sensitive to the EV/EBITDA multiple, with the target's earnings growth and deleveraging plans being important factors.

PL Capital: Accumulate | Target price: ₹ 190 PL Capital maintained its Accumulate rating on Tata Steel but cut its target price to ₹190 from ₹215. The brokerage highlighted the two-pronged transaction involving the transfer of Tata Steel's 1.7 mtpa tubes business to APL Apollo for ₹11,700 crore and the sale of its entire stake in Tata Steel Colors for ₹16,300 crore.

The combined businesses have a capacity of 2.5 mtpa and are expected to generate FY27 revenue of ₹14,000 crore and EBITDA of ₹1,130 crore. PL Capital noted that the transaction implies a valuation of 24.8 times FY27 estimated EV/EBITDA.

The brokerage expects Tata Steel to deliver 15% EBITDA CAGR over FY26-29 and noted that the stock trades at 6.1 times and 5.6 times FY28 and FY29 estimated EV/EBITDA, respectively.

Anand Rathi: Buy | Target price: ₹ 220 Anand Rathi retained its Buy rating on Tata Steel and revised its SOTP-based target price to ₹220. The brokerage expects greater access to coils to improve APL Apollo's product mix and profitability.

"With TATA’s ability to supply higher quantum of coils, blended EBITDA/tonne is likely to rise to Rs7-8k/tonne from Rs5-6k/tonne now. APAT expects the deal to be funded by bridge/acquisition financing and aims to deleverage the debt by Rs180bn in next 1 year," it said.

Anand Rathi expects Tata Steel's downstream integration to increase to around 53% from 35% currently, strengthening its presence in value-added products (VAP). It has raised its FY27 EBITDA estimate by 8.3%, while retaining its FY28 estimates, citing expectations of elevated steel prices, increasing VAP market share and management commentary.