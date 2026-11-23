Tata Steel shares fell over 5% on Monday, 23 November, after the steelmaker announced plans to acquire a controlling stake in structural steel tubes manufacturer APL Apollo Tubes for approximately ₹15,511 crore, alongside a mandatory open offer that could involve another ₹16,756 crore.

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The proposed acquisition marks a major strategic shift for Tata Steel as it looks to strengthen its presence in higher-margin, value-added steel products and expand its downstream business.

Under a share purchase agreement signed with promoter group entity S Gupta Holding Pvt. Ltd., Tata Steel will acquire up to 7.38 crore equity shares of APL Apollo, representing 26.38% of its expanded voting share capital, at ₹2,100 per share. The transaction involves a total cash consideration of approximately ₹15,510.61 crore.

Tata Steel to acquire promoter stake in three tranches The acquisition of the promoter stake will be completed in three phases. In the first tranche, Tata Steel is acquiring 2.77 crore shares, representing a 9.91% stake, through an on-market block deal on Monday.

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The remaining acquisition will take place through two off-market transfers. These comprise 3.33 crore shares, or an 11.9% stake, and another 1.28 crore shares, representing 4.57%. The transfers are expected to be completed on or before 31 March 2028, subject to regulatory approvals and fulfilment of closing conditions.

Open offer could cost Tata Steel another ₹ 16,756 crore Following the acquisition of the promoter stake, Tata Steel has triggered mandatory takeover provisions and announced an open offer to acquire up to 7.28 crore additional equity shares, representing 26% of APL Apollo's share capital, from public shareholders.

The open offer has been priced at ₹2,301.40 per share and could entail an additional cash outlay of up to ₹16,755.66 crore if fully subscribed.

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If both transactions are completed in full, Tata Steel's holding in APL Apollo could rise to 52.38%, making it the company's new promoter. APL Apollo's existing promoters have proposed to move into the public shareholder category.

Why Tata Steel is betting big on APL Apollo The proposed acquisition is aimed at accelerating Tata Steel's expansion into value-added downstream products. APL Apollo brings an established portfolio of 14 brands and more than 5,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs), along with a consolidated turnover of ₹23,079 crore in FY26 across India and the UAE.

Tata Steel expects its downstream integration to increase from approximately 35% to 53% following the transaction, strengthening its product portfolio and position in higher-value steel segments.

A two-way business transaction between Tata Steel and APL Apollo The announcement comes just hours after APL Apollo disclosed its own proposed transactions with Tata Steel.

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APL Apollo will acquire Tata Steel's steel tubes and pipes business for up to ₹11,700 crore through a slump sale. It will also purchase the entire 100% stake in Tata Steel Colors Pvt. Ltd. for ₹16,000 crore.

The proposed acquisitions are expected to be completed by 31 March 2028, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

The transactions represent a significant restructuring of the relationship between the two companies. While APL Apollo is set to take over Tata Steel's tubes and colour-coated businesses, Tata Steel is seeking majority control of APL Apollo, creating a larger platform for growth in structural steel tubes and value-added products.

Tata Steel share price today Tata Steel share price today opened at ₹174.80 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday low of ₹168.30 apiece, and an intraday high of ₹175.95 per share.

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Sudeep Shah, Head – Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Tata Steel has come under selling pressure following the announcement of its deal with APL Apollo Tubes, weakening from its earlier trading levels.

The stock is approaching a crucial support zone of ₹164– ₹166, and a breach of this range could extend the correction towards ₹158– ₹160. On the upside, ₹173– ₹175 is likely to act as immediate resistance, followed by ₹180– ₹182. He added that the near-term technical outlook remains cautious and advised investors to wait for signs of stabilisation before taking fresh positions.

Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said Tata Steel has been under considerable pressure and is approaching its 52-week low. He identified the ₹160– ₹162 zone as a crucial support area, warning that a breakdown below this range could intensify selling pressure. On the upside, the stock faces immediate resistance around ₹175, he said, adding that investors should closely monitor the support zone.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.