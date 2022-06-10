Tata Steel shares near 52-week low. Good time to buy after 26% dip in 2 months?2 min read . Updated: 10 Jun 2022, 12:54 PM IST
- Tata Steel share price has tumbled from ₹ ₹1357.90 to ₹1010 apiece levels in last two months
Tata Steel share price continues to dip further and inched close to its 52-week low of ₹991.80 apiece levels on NSE. Tata Steel share price today opened with a downside gap of near ₹15 per share and went on to hit intraday low of ₹1010.65 levels on NSE, around ₹20 away from its 52-week low. In last two months, Tata Steel share price has tumbled from ₹1357.90 to ₹1010 levels, logging near 26 per cent dip in this period.