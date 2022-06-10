Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Tata Steel shares near 52-week low. Good time to buy after 26% dip in 2 months?

Tata Steel shares near 52-week low. Good time to buy after 26% dip in 2 months?

Tata Steel share price has strong support at 990 and on breakage of this support, metal major may go into the weak seller zone, believe stock market experts.
2 min read . 12:54 PM ISTAsit Manohar

  • Tata Steel share price has tumbled from 1357.90 to 1010 apiece levels in last two months

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tata Steel share price continues to dip further and inched close to its 52-week low of 991.80 apiece levels on NSE. Tata Steel share price today opened with a downside gap of near 15 per share and went on to hit intraday low of 1010.65 levels on NSE, around 20 away from its 52-week low. In last two months, Tata Steel share price has tumbled from 1357.90 to 1010 levels, logging near 26 per cent dip in this period.

Tata Steel share price continues to dip further and inched close to its 52-week low of 991.80 apiece levels on NSE. Tata Steel share price today opened with a downside gap of near 15 per share and went on to hit intraday low of 1010.65 levels on NSE, around 20 away from its 52-week low. In last two months, Tata Steel share price has tumbled from 1357.90 to 1010 levels, logging near 26 per cent dip in this period.

As per stock market experts, metal prices have corrected to the tune of near 25 per cent in last few months and it is expected to further go down from current levels. They said that after the government of India imposed excide duty on steel exports, they are not going to get much overseas business as they used to get in last few years. Apart from this, monsoon season is fast approaching in which demand for metal products are expected to go down further. So, Tata Steel is expected to report lower Q1FY23 earnings in comparison to Q4FY22 numbers. They expected more weakness in the stock in next 2-3 months.

As per stock market experts, metal prices have corrected to the tune of near 25 per cent in last few months and it is expected to further go down from current levels. They said that after the government of India imposed excide duty on steel exports, they are not going to get much overseas business as they used to get in last few years. Apart from this, monsoon season is fast approaching in which demand for metal products are expected to go down further. So, Tata Steel is expected to report lower Q1FY23 earnings in comparison to Q4FY22 numbers. They expected more weakness in the stock in next 2-3 months.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Speaking on the fundamentals in regard to Tata Steel shares, Saurabh Jain, Vice President — Research at SMC Global Securities said, "Tata Steel share price tumble can be attributed to these reasons — fall in steel prices in international market, GoI imposing excise duty on steel exports, rise in production cost and lower demand for steel products in upcoming monsoon season."

Saurabh Jain of SMC Global Securities said that in last few months, steel prices have fallen near 25 per cent in the global merchandise and it is expected to dip further. Apart from this, Tata Steel is expected to lose a big amount of export business after the imposition of excise duty on steel imports. At the same time, production cost of steel has gone up as well. So, Tata Steel may report lower earnings in Q1FY23 in comparison to Q4FY22.

Giving 'sell on rise' tag to Tata Steel shares, Rohit Singre, AVP — Technical Research at Bonanza Portfolio said, "Tata Steel has strong support at 990 levels but once it breaks this resistance, which looks possible, then there can be more downside expected. So, it is one of the best stocks available in current stock market that qualifies for 'sell on rise' tag."

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.