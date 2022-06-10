Tata Steel shares near 52-week low. Good time to buy after 26% dip in 2 months?

As per stock market experts, metal prices have corrected to the tune of near 25 per cent in last few months and it is expected to further go down from current levels. They said that after the government of India imposed excide duty on steel exports, they are not going to get much overseas business as they used to get in last few years. Apart from this, monsoon season is fast approaching in which demand for metal products are expected to go down further. So, Tata Steel is expected to report lower Q1FY23 earnings in comparison to Q4FY22 numbers. They expected more weakness in the stock in next 2-3 months.