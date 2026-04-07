Tata Steel shares pare morning losses after the Q4FY26 business update

Tata Steel share price rose by nearly 1% on Tuesday, April 7, following the announcement of its highest-ever annual output and deliveries in India for FY26, driven by an increase in capacity and consistent domestic demand, despite mixed results from its European operations.
Based on its provisional update, Tata Steel India achieved a crude steel production of 23.48 million tonnes in FY26, reflecting an 8% rise compared to the previous year. This growth was mainly attributed to the ramp-up at its Kalinganagar plant, though it was somewhat countered by a blast furnace relining shutdown at Jamshedpur.
In the March quarter, production in India reached 6.25 million tonnes, marking a 15% year-on-year increase. Deliveries also remained robust, with FY2026 volumes hitting a record 22.53 million tonnes.
In the fourth quarter, the company achieved a 10% increase in deliveries compared to the previous year, marking its best quarterly performance to date.
For the first time, domestic deliveries surpassed 20 million tonnes, illustrating strong demand across various segments and ongoing customer loyalty, according to the company.
Tata Steel experienced widespread growth across its segments. The automotive and special products division reported annual volumes of approximately 3.4 million tonnes, with quarterly volumes approaching 1 million tonnes. Volumes of branded products and retail reached about 7.3 million tonnes, bolstered by the impressive performance of key brands such as Tata Tiscon and Tata Steelium, the latter experiencing a 28% year-on-year growth.
The volume of industrial products and projects reached approximately 7.2 million tonnes, supported by demand in the engineering and infrastructure sectors, which include defence and shipbuilding. The company also experienced double-digit growth across its downstream sectors, such as tubes, tinplate, and colors, while the wires segment exceeded its previous records.
The company’s digital platforms gained momentum, with the gross merchandise value from e-commerce channels increasing by 161% year-on-year to ₹9,360 crore.
In Europe, Tata Steel Netherlands reported an output of approximately 6.7 million tonnes for the year, with deliveries totaling around 6.1 million tonnes. Deliveries in the fourth quarter increased by 21% compared to the previous quarter, reaching 1.7 million tonnes.
On the other hand, the UK operations faced difficulties, with annual deliveries dropping to 2.2 million tonnes due to weak market conditions. The company mentioned that efforts are ongoing to establish a 3 million tonnes per annum electric arc furnace at Port Talbot.
Tata Steel Thailand showed stable results, with production at 1.33 million tonnes and deliveries at 1.32 million tonnes for FY2026, boosted by strong domestic demand for rebar.
Overall, the company's operations in India continued to drive growth, counterbalancing challenges in international markets and underscoring the strength of domestic demand in FY26.
(more to come)