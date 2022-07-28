Tata steel shares: Should you buy, sell or hold after stock split3 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 10:31 AM IST
- Tata Steel share price may go up to ₹115 apiece levels in short term, believe stock market experts
Tata Steel shares are going to trade ex-split on Friday as board of directors of the company has fixed record date for Tata Steel share split on 1st August 2022. The Tata group company has announced Tata Steel stock split in 10:1 ratio. Ahead of trading ex-split, Tata Steel share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹100.35 apiece levels on NSE, logging near 4 per cent rise in early morning deals on Thursday.