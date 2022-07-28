Tata steel shares: Should you buy, sell or hold after stock split

Speaking on Tata Steel share price outlook, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Despite steep decline in steel prices in the European and other international markets, Tata Steel has managed to deliver better Q1 numbers. This is because of the improving sentiment in the auto sector. It is expected to fuel demand for the company in domestic markets in next 2 to 3 years. However, its margins may have to face pressure in upcoming quarters if the steel prices doesn't rebound in European and other markets like China and the US."