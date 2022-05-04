Shares of Tata Steel surged in Wednesday's opening deals after a 47% jump in its consolidated net profit at ₹9,756 crore for the quarter ended March 2022, mainly on account of higher income. The board has recommended a dividend of ₹51/sh and has also proposed a stock split of 1:10.

“On the cost side, Tata expects coking coal prices to remain volatile, seaborne iron ore to remain range bound, and European power and energy costs to remain high," said Jefferies in a note. It has a Hold rating on Tata Steel shares with price target of ₹1,240, and sees lower steel prices as a key downside risk.

The European business has surprised us positively and it could report a strong EBITDA for the next one to two quarters as well. However, with China’s economy slowing down, we expect steel prices to come under pressure. Further, India will be entering into a monsoon season in the next two months, which will cap any further price hikes from the current level, said brokerage Motilal Oswal.

“For the Indian operations, volume growth will start only in FY24E and hence, the stock remains a play on steel prices till then. The strong FCF supports the downside while peak steel prices and coking coal prices cap any further margin expansion from current levels," as per the brokerage which has maintained its Neutral rating on the metal stock with target price of ₹1,500.

“Tata Steel's year-on-year numbers are healthy as the company has got margin benefit of rise in metal prices throughout the year. Apart from this, Tata Steel has reported debt repayment of ₹50,000 crore. Tata Steel's 1:10 stock split is also going to attract small investors leading to rise in trade volume of the stock. One can expect some upside in the stock in short term," said Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

