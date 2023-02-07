Tata Steel shares: Should you buy the metal stock after surprise loss in Q3?

“Tata Steel's Q3 reported EBITDA fell 33% QoQ and was 36% below JEFe, led by weak TSE (Europe) margins. Standalone EBITDA/t rose 10% QoQ, the first improvement after 5 quarters of decline. TSE made an EBITDA loss, though, with EBITDA/t of -$95 on lower realizations. Q3 pre-ex PBT was ₹1.8 bn, but TATA reported a net loss of ₹22 bn, pulled down by noncash deferred tax items related to the UK pension plan. Net debt was flat QoQ. Conference call is at 2 pm IST on 7 February," said global brokerage while maintaining its Buy rating on Tata Steel shares with a target price ₹150.

