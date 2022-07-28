Tata Steel shares surge as stock trades ex-split today. What investors should know2 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 09:16 AM IST
- While announcing its Q4FY22 results, Tata Steel's board approved a proposal to stock split in 1:10 ratio
Shares of Tata Steel started trading ex split in Thursday's deals, a day ahead of its record date for the stock split it had announced in the ratio of 1:10, which has been fixed on Friday, July 29, 2022 for the purpose of determining the eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of sub-division of its equity shares or stock split. The stock surged over 3% to ₹99 apiece on the BSE in opening deals.