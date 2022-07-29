Tata Steel shares rally for second day after stock split

Its total income rose to ₹63,698 crore in the April-June 2022 period against ₹53,627.6 crore year-on-year (YoY). In a separate statement, the company said its consolidated steel production was at 7.74 million tonne (MT) in the first quarter of FY23, down 1.77 per cent from 7.88 MT in the same quarter a year ago. The company's sales also fell to 6.62 MT in teh quarter from 7.11 MT in April-June FY22.