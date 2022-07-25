Tata Steel shares to turn ex-split this week. 10 key points

Tata Steel shares to turn ex-split this week. 10 key points3 min read . 06:11 PM IST
Tata Group's steelmaker, Tata Steel is in focus during this week's trading session. The company is set to announce its financial performance for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23). While Tata Steel shares are also going to turn ex-split before the record date. The company has planned a sub-division of equity shares in the ratio of 1:10. On Monday, investors held buying sentiment on Tata Steel shares with quarterly results and stock split being the main focus.
On BSE, Tata Steel shares closed at ₹960.90 apiece higher by ₹24.90 or 2.66%. The shares were near the intraday high of ₹966.15 apiece. Its market cap is around ₹1,17,342.75 crore.
Here are 10 key points to note about Tata Steel's stock split:
1. Under Tata Steel's stock split, one equity share having a face value of ₹10 each will be sub-divided into 10 equity shares having a face value of Re 1 each. Hence, the ratio of 1:10 on equity shares.
2. The company has fixed July 29 as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the stock split.
3. As per the market guidelines, a company can fix a record date for corporate actions like dividends, stock split, and bonus issues only after receiving approval from shareholders. Tata Steel has received shareholders' approval at the 115th annual general meeting of the company held on June 28, 2022.
4. With the record date set on July 29 (Friday) for the stock split, this means Tata Steel shares will turn ex-split on July 28 (Thursday).
5. Under a stock split, the listed company increases the number of shares that are outstanding by issuing more shares to the current shareholders. The stock split also decreases the market price of the individual shares, however, does not result in changing the market capitalization of the company. For example, Tata Steel's stock split is a 1:10 ratio, this means a shareholder's one equity share in the company will increase to 10 shares and the price of the shares on the ex-split date will also decrease ahead. This will make a shareholder have more shares in the company at a cheaper price.
6. One of the main benefits of the stock split, is also that these shares become more affordable for both existing and new investors. Also, the move boosts the listed company's liquidity.
7. The ex-date in general terms mean the date on which a stock is trading without the benefit of the corporate action, in this case, the stock split. The ex-split date is one day before the record date.
8. The record date for a stock split means that the company will check its record to identify the eligible shareholders. That means -- shareholders who are holding a company's shares in their Demat account on the record date are generally entitled to benefits like stock split, dividends, rights shares, or bonus shares.
9. However, if you are a new investor and want to be eligible for a company's stock split, then you should buy the shares two days before the record date of the corporate action. On BSE, Tata Steel is an 'A' Group stock with a Settlement Type of 'T+2' which means trade date plus two days. So if you trade in a stock, the settlement of the action will take at least two business dates to reflect in your Demat account. According to the Zerodha support portal, to be eligible for corporate action, the client needs to purchase shares at least two days before the record date for the stocks to be credited to the Demat account on the record date.
10. As of June 30, 2022, Tata Steel has 20,47,661 shareholders on the record, as per BSE data. The number of fully paid-up equity shares held by promoters and public shareholders is nearly 121.18 crore equity shares. Meanwhile, the number of shares held in dematerialised form by promoters and public shareholders is to the tune of nearly 120.81 crore equity shares.