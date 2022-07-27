Tata Steel shares to turn ex-split tomorrow. Should you invest?

Further, Ashutosh Somani and Heet Vora analysts at JM Financial said, "Growth capex towards 5mtpa Kalinganagar expansion is progressing well. The company expects to commission 6MTPA pellet plant at Kalinganagar in 3QFY23 followed by 2.2MTPA CRM expansion in 4QFY23 and 5MTPA BF expansion is expected by the end of FY24. Commissioning of Pellet plant at Kalinganagar will help in cost reduction. Net debt during the quarter increased to ₹545 billion (up ₹35 billion) on account of increase in working capital due to volatility in commodity prices. The company concluded the NINL acquisition during the quarter and expect the acquisition to drive growth of long products business. The company remains committed to its annual deleveraging target of $1 billion. We believe a balanced strategy towards de-leveraging, growth, and shareholder returns bodes well for the company. Maintain BUY."