Dividend paying stock: Tata Steel shares are going to turn ex-dividend stock today as the board of directors of Tata Steel have fixed 16th June 2022 as record date for final dividend payment. The board has already approved ₹51 final dividend per equity share for the financial year 2021-22. This ₹51 final dividend, which is subject to approval of shareholders at AGM of the company, will be paid on and from 2nd July 2022. As Tata Steel share price today is ₹997, the dividend yield of Tata Steel after this final dividend payment would fall around 5.11 per cent, which is huge.

Informing about the dividend payment details, Tata Steel informed Indian bourses citing, "The final dividend, if approved by the Members of the Company at the AGM, will be paid on and from Saturday, July 2, 2022."

Here we list out 5 things that Tata Steel shareholders should know:

1] Tata Steel final dividend: The board of directors of Tata Steel has recommended final dividend of ₹51 for the financial year 2021-22.

2] Tata Steel final dividend record date: The board of directors of Tata Steel have fixed 16th June 2022 as record date for final dividend payment.

3] Dividend payment date: Tata Steel has informed Indian exchanges that final dividend of ₹51, if approved, will be paid on and from 2nd July 2022.

4[ Tata Steel AGM: This final dividend of ₹51 is subject to approval of the shareholders and board of directors at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled on 28th June 2022.

5] Tata Steel dividend yield: Tata Steel share price today is ₹997 and the final dividend announced is ₹51. Hence, annual dividend yield of Tata Steel is around 5.11 per cent [(51/997)x100].