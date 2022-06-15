Tata Steel shares turn ex-dividend today. 5 things you should know

Dividend paying stock: Tata Steel shares are going to turn ex-dividend stock today as the board of directors of Tata Steel have fixed 16th June 2022 as record date for final dividend payment. The board has already approved ₹51 final dividend per equity share for the financial year 2021-22. This ₹51 final dividend, which is subject to approval of shareholders at AGM of the company, will be paid on and from 2nd July 2022. As Tata Steel share price today is ₹997, the dividend yield of Tata Steel after this final dividend payment would fall around 5.11 per cent, which is huge.

