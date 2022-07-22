Tata Steel's record date for 1:10 stock split next week. Details inside2 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2022, 11:35 AM IST
- Tata Steel's board approved a proposal to split its shares or stock split in 10-to-1 ratio
Listen to this article
Tata Group's steel manufacturing arm, Tata Steel's record date for the proposed stock split in the ratio of 1:10 has been fixed next week on Friday, July 29, 2022 for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Shareholders for the purpose of sub-division of its equity shares or stock split, the company informed earlier this month. The stock will start trading ex-split