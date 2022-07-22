Tata Steel's record date for 1:10 stock split next week. Details inside

While announcing its Q4FY22 results in May this year, the company's board also approved a proposal to split its shares in 10-to-1 ratio. “The Board considered the proposal for sub-division of 1 equity share of the Company having face value of ₹10/- each into 10 (Ten) equity shares having face value of Re 1/- each, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the company."