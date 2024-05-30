Tata Steel stock tumbles 5% after weak Q4 earnings; should you buy, sell, or hold?
Tata Steel's shares fell by nearly 5% post Q4 FY24 results, with consolidated net profit declining by 64.59% to ₹554.56 crore. Revenue dropped in India, Netherlands, and UK, leading to a full-year revenue decrease.
Shares of Tata Steel slumped nearly 5% in today's trade to reach ₹165.50 apiece, a day after the company reported Q4 and FY24 numbers. On Wednesday, post market hours, the company reported a 64.59% decline for its Q4 FY24 consolidated net profit to ₹554.56 crore, led by lower steel realisations across geographies.
