OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Tata Group stock to consider stock split, dividend next week. Details inside
Listen to this article

Tata Group's steel manufacturing arm, Tata Steel is set to consider a stock split proposal next week on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Additionally, the company's board of directors will also look into dividend recommendations for the financial year FY22. The meeting will be held to consider the firm's financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022.

The board will "consider a proposal for sub-division of the equity shares of the company having a face value of 10 each, in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the company," Tata Steel had announced in an exchange filing. Besides, the board will also recommend dividend, if any, for 2021-22 fiscal.

A stock split increases the number of shares that are outstanding by issuing more shares to the current shareholders. Stock split decreases the market price of the individual shares, however, does not result in changing the market capitalization of the company.

A company engages in stock split decision to make its stock more affordable if its price levels are very high, which in thus would lead to increase in liquidity in the stock.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Tata Steel shares have risen about 24% in a year's period, whereas the Tata Group stock has is up more than 12% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout