Tata Steel board at its meeting held today, February 14, considered and approved fundraising via non-convertible debentures.

Tata Steel plans to raise ₹3,000 crore via issuance of 3,00,000 NCDs of ₹1,00,000 each. The NCDs, it said, will be issued to eligible investors on a private placement basis.

The tentative date of allotment of the NCD issue is February 21, 2025, while the date of maturity is February 21, 2030. These NCDs are proposed to be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of BSE.