Mint Market

Tata Steel to raise ₹3000 crore via issuance of NCDs through private placement

Tata Steel's board approved fundraising through non-convertible debentures during their meeting on February 14.

Saloni Goel
Published14 Feb 2025, 04:10 PM IST
Advertisement
Tata Steel to raise ₹3000 crore via issuance of NCDs through private placement

Tata Steel board at its meeting held today, February 14, considered and approved fundraising via non-convertible debentures.

Tata Steel plans to raise 3,000 crore via issuance of 3,00,000 NCDs of 1,00,000 each. The NCDs, it said, will be issued to eligible investors on a private placement basis.

The tentative date of allotment of the NCD issue is February 21, 2025, while the date of maturity is February 21, 2030. These NCDs are proposed to be listed on the wholesale debt market segment of BSE.

Advertisement

More to come...

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsTata Steel to raise ₹3000 crore via issuance of NCDs through private placement
First Published:14 Feb 2025, 04:10 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget