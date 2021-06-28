Tata Steel to SAIL — experts recommend buy on these commodity stocks

On SAIL, Sandep Matta of TRADEIT Investment Advisors said, "Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is the best play of higher steel prices as it is backward integrated with captive ore and has higher operative and financial leverage. Strong steel cycle will help realization to remain high for next few months and therefore we recommend buying this counter at the current levels for the target of ₹152 to ₹165 within a year and advise to keep stop loss at ₹117 level on closing basis."