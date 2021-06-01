Tata Steel to SAIL: Experts recommend 'buy' on these metal stocks

Speaking on the fundamentals supporting metal stocks Ravi Singhal, Chairman at GCL Securities said, "As unlock activities are taking place in India, demand for metals, especially steel is expected to rise. In overseas markets too, metal prices have gone up that is also supportive for the metal stocks as they are available at attractive valuations after the COVID-hit selloff." He said that in the last quarter, debt of the metal companies have gone down and hence once the unlock activity accelerates, metal stocks are expected to outperform other sectors.

