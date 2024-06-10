Tata Steel: Up 64% in last 1 year, this auto stock is Axis Securities' ‘pick of the week’ – 4 key reasons why
Axis Securities picks Hero MotoCorp as 'top pick of the week' due to reduced costs in Europe, increased capacity in India, lower coking coal prices, and strong operations. 'Buy' call with target price of ₹179, implying 10% upside.
Following an almost 64 percent rise in the stock in the last 1 year, domestic brokerage house Axis Securities has picked auto major Tata Steel as its 'top pick of the week'. This is due to reduced costs in Europe, increased capacity in India, lower coking coal prices, and strong operations in India.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started