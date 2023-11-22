Tata Tech IPO: 10 key points from RHP you should know about 2023's third largest IPO
Tata Technologies is a manufacturing-focused ER&D company that provides engineering services and digital transformation services. It has a deep domain expertise in the automotive industry and is engaged with top spenders in the sector.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Tata Technologies, the third-biggest IPO (in terms of issue size) in 2023, opened for subscription today and will conclude on November 24. The company aims to raise ₹3,042.51 crore through the IPO, which is a complete offer for sale (OFS).
