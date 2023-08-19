Tata Tech IPO: GMP, issue details, all we know so far for this much awaited issue3 min read 19 Aug 2023, 10:33 AM IST
Tata Tech IPO: Tata Technologies, a subsidiary of Tata Motors, is preparing for its IPO, anticipated to take place in August or September 2023. The company aims to carry out an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 95,708,984 equity shares and list them on the BSE and NSE.
Tata Tech IPO: Almost 19 years since the last Tata Group firm listed on the Indian Stock Exchange. This new Tata Group company is Tata Technologies Ltd, a Tata Motors subsidiary. Dalal Street spectators are eagerly expecting the start of the Tata Technologies IPO subscription date now that the market regulator SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) has given the go-ahead to the company. The Tata Technologies IPO date is anticipated to take place at the end of August or in the middle of September 2023, according to stock market experts. As a result, Tata Technologies IPO subscription may start in the next month.
