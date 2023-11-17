Tata Tech IPO: Tata Investment share price rallies over 20% ahead of the issue next week
The shares of Tata Investment Corporation rallied over 20% on Friday's trading session, touched to ₹3,909.90 per piece ahead of upcoming initial public offering (IPO) of Tata Technologies.
