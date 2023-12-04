Tata Tech share price tanks nearly 5% in early trade even as Nifty 50, Sensex hit a high
Tata Tech share price tanks nearly 5% in early trade. The stock is in a downtrend for second session in a row.
Tata Tech share price declined more than 5% in early trade even as the benchmark indices - Nifty 50, Sensex - and broader market showed exuberance buoyed by sweeping victory for BJP in 4 out of 5 states that went to polls in November.
