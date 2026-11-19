Shares of Tata Technologies gained 10% in intraday deals on Thursday, 19 November, hitting the day's high of ₹717.80 and marking their highest level in a month. The rally came as investor optimism towards the Tata Group strengthened after the company outlined ambitious growth targets for the end of the decade.

In its Investor Day 2026 presentation, the company set a target of achieving revenue of $1.1–1.3 billion and an EBITDA margin of over 20% by FY30, as it looks to expand beyond traditional automotive engineering into aerospace, industrial heavy machinery (IHM) and AI-enabled product realisation.

Tata Technologies' FY30 growth ambitions are based on multiple levers, including expansion in its existing automotive business, higher value per customer through end-to-end programmes and outcome-based pricing, a recovery in aerospace and industrial heavy machinery demand, selective capability-led acquisitions, and AI-enabled productivity gains.

The company said its growth would not depend on any single customer, market or capability, as it looks to diversify its revenue base and improve its operating model.

Tata Technologies is looking to scale its aerospace and industrial heavy machinery businesses as additional growth engines. It described aerospace as a longer-cycle and more predictable business, while highlighting industrial heavy machinery as a relatively underpenetrated opportunity. The company is targeting a contribution of over 20% from aerospace and industrial heavy machinery by FY30.

The company also highlighted that the shift towards software-defined vehicles (SDVs), artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous technologies and over-the-air (OTA) updates is increasing the complexity of vehicle development, with software content per vehicle estimated to be three to six times higher.

Tata Technologies estimates that software revenue will reach $100 million in FY27, compared with $4.8 million in FY21, representing a 21-fold increase.

Tata Technologies Q2 results Tata Technologies reported a 3.6% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹171.44 crore in Q2FY27, compared with ₹165.5 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose to ₹1,698.8 crore from ₹1,323.33 crore in Q2FY26, reflecting robust revenue growth and demand from automotive clients.

Following the company's Q2 performance, domestic brokerage firm, PL Capital maintained its 'Reduce' rating on Tata Technologies but raised its target price to ₹670 per share from ₹630 earlier.

The brokerage increased its target price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple to 26 times from 24 times on September 2028 estimated earnings, citing improving large-deal momentum and steady revenue conversion. However, it believes the stock is trading at 28 times and 24 times its FY28 and FY29 estimated earnings, respectively, leaving limited upside from current levels.

PL Capital said Tata Technologies delivered revenue growth of around 1.9% sequentially in constant-currency terms in Q1FY27, in line with estimates, and expects margins to improve sequentially in the second half of FY27.