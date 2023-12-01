Tata Tech soars 163%, registers highest listing gain in two years
Tata Technologies, the first Tata group company to list in almost two decades, opened with a 140% gain at ₹1,199.95 before rising further, reflecting strong demand despite the rich valuations
MUMBAI : Investors chasing listing-day gains made a killing on Tata Technologies Ltd, which debuted on the Street with the best gains in two years for an offer above ₹500 crore. The stock gained 162.85% from its issue price of ₹500 to close at ₹1,314.25 on Thursday, the highest since digital analytics firm Latent View Analytics Ltd listed at a 169% premium on 23 November 2021.
