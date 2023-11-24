Tata Technologies IPO Day 3: Subscription status on last day, GMP. Should you apply?
Tata Technologies IPO got oversubscribed heavily within hours of opening amid strong interest from investors across the board. The enthusiasm over Tata Technologies IPO is huge as it is the first IPO from the Tata Group in nearly two decades.
Tata Technologies IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Tata Motors’ subsidiary, Tata Technologies Ltd, has received strong investors’ response with a record number of IPO applications. The Tata Technologies IPO, which opened for subscription on November 22, will close today, November 24.
