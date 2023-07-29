Tata Technologies IPO: GMP, expected date, price, other details that you may want to know2 min read 29 Jul 2023, 12:18 PM IST
Tata Technologies IPO GMP today is ₹100, which was ₹84 on previous weekend, say market observers
Tata Technologies IPO: After a gap of near two decades, Tata group is coming with an initial public offering (IPO). The Tata group has already received nod for the launch of Tata Technologies IPO launch from the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Even though, Tata Technologies IPO price is yet to get announced by the company, market experts believe that issue will be priced around ₹268 apiece levels. In fact, Tata Technologies shares have made its debut in the unlisted market as well. As per the market observers, shares of Tata Technologies are available at a premium of ₹100 in grey market today.
