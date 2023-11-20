Tata Technologies IPO, which is one of the most-awaited public offer of the season, is now open for subscription under the pre-apply mode. Pre-apply mode for an IPO means that you can apply for the offer in advance before it actually goes live for bidding on the opening day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IPO, which will open for subscription on November 22, Wednesday and close on November 24, will be marked as the first initial public offering by Tata Group after 20 years.

The shares of Tata Technologies are already trading at 70% premium in the grey market at ₹475 - ₹500 per equity share, against the issue price of ₹340 - ₹345 per piece. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Analysts noted the commendable increase in Tata Technologies IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) despite the subdued sentiments prevailing on Dalal Street. Over the span of two days, the Tata Technologies IPO GMP surged from approximately ₹240 to ₹375, indicating a robust investor response as the public issue is set to open on November 22, 2023.

Nevertheless, according to financial analysts, Grey Market Premium (GMP) should not be given significant weight as it lacks regulation and is entirely speculative. They emphasized that the grey market premium does not have any correlation with the company's financials.

Additionally, they pointed out that at times, the GMP can be artificially inflated, especially when individuals with significant stakes in the upcoming IPO are involved. As a precaution, investors were advised to thoroughly examine the company's balance sheet before making any investment decisions in the primary market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sepaking on Tata Technologies IPO, Atul Parakh, CEO at Bigul said, “TATA Technologies will be the IPO to look upon in the next week, which everyone has been waiting for. The IPO is coming with a face value of ₹2 with good valuation comfort concerning its peers in the names of KPITTECH and TATAELXI. The company is also backed by TATA, with solid financials and prospects. The investors' interest also exhibits probable heavy listing gains, which is also a major factor of the retail interest in the stock."

Bonanza portfolio expert said that Tata Technologies IPO has been launched at an attractive valuation against its peers like Tata Elxsi, KPIT Technologies, L&T Technology Services, etc.

