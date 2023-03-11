Tata Technologies IPO: What this issue means for Tata Motors shareholders?2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 12:57 PM IST
- Tata Technologies IPO is expected to pump cash flow in Tata Motors, believe stock market experts
Tata Technologies IPO: Tata Technologies filing papers with the market regulator SEBI led to surge in Tata Motors shares on Friday despite weak sentiments on Dalal Street. Under this public issue, Tata Motors intends to sell 8,11,33,706 Tata Technologies shares that the auto major acquired at ₹7.40 apiece. So, Tata Motors is expected to reap big gains from the Tata Technologies IPO and hence market has gone highly bullish on Tata Motors shares.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×