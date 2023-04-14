Tata Technologies IPO: Why you should buy Tata Motors shares now?3 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 08:34 AM IST
- Tata Technologies IPO is expected to unlock values for Tata Motors shareholders, believe stock market experts
Tata Technologies IPO: Ever since Tata Technologies Ltd filed papers for launching its initial public offering IPO), stock market observers have been busy evaluating impact of Tata Technologies IPO on Tata Motors. In this upcoming IPO, Tata Motors intends to sell 8,11,33,706 Tata Technologies shares that auto major had acquired at ₹7.40 per share (as written in the Draft Red Herring paper or DRHP). Experts are highly bullish on both Tata Motors shares and Tata Technologies IPO. They said that market is expecting the public issue in next two to three months and even though its price band is not announced, market is expecting whopping benefit for Tata Motors as it acquired Tata Technologies shares at paltry ₹7.40 apiece levels.
