Tata Technologies IPO: Why you should buy Tata Motors shares now?

On how Tata Technologies IPO will impact Tata Motors share price, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Tata Technologies IPO is expected to do well as the public issue has a backing of big brand Tata. The public issue would bring cash flow in Tata Motors that is expected to improve margins and balance sheet of the auto company. As Tata Technologies Ltd is an IT company, it seems that it was completely an investment of the surplus amount available at Tata Motors when it acquired Tata Technologies shares. So, Tata Technologies IPO should be seen as profit booking by Tata Motors." He said that Tata Motors has reported strong Q3 numbers in FY23 and it is expected to give attractive Q4 numbers as well.

