Shares of Tata Technologies and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) gained up to 5% in the trading session on Thursday, February 20, after the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) said it will introduce derivatives contracts for these two stocks from February 28.

The futures and options contracts of the following securities would be available for trading subject to the fulfilment criteria of the Quarter Sigma computation cycle of February 2025. The market lot and scheme of strikes shall be informed to members on February 27, NSE said in a release on Wednesday.

The decision follows NSE's earlier announcement in January to add NBCC, Phoenix Mills, Solar Industries, and Torrent Power to the F&O segment.

The February series will conclude on February 27 and the March series will begin on February 28, with more stocks available in the F&O market for traders.

Stock Price Impact Following the announcement of inclusion in the F&O segment, shares of Tata Technologies and IREDA gained in trade today.

Tata Technologies share price opened the day at ₹735, higher than its previous close of ₹729.75. Thereafter it gained 4.65% to ₹763.70 apiece on the BSE. Despite today's stock rise, the Tata group stock has shed 35% from its 52-week high of ₹1,179, hit in February last year.

Similarly, the PSU stock IREDA gained 3.17% to hit the day's high of ₹175.60 per share. The stock opened at ₹171.80 against its previous close of 170.20 and was last trading 1.15% up at ₹172.15 on the BSE.

In the last one month, IREDA has declined 17% while it has lost 10% and 30% in the past three months and six months, respectively. In the past one year, the stock has dropped 4%.

