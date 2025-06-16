Tata Technologies among 3 stocks in focus as they will trade ex-dividend today

Dividend Stocks: Tata Technologies, LKP Securities, and Honeywell Automation India Ltd. are the stocks that will remain in focus today. The stocks will trade ex-date for the final dividend and special dividend today.

Tata Technologies, LKP Securities, and Honeywell Automation India had set Monday, June 16, 2025, as the dividend record date for determining the list of eligible shareholders to receive the dividend.

The June 16 record date suggests that investors who wanted to receive the dividend payout and benefit from dividend announcements should have purchased shares of these companies at least one day prior to the record date, per the T+1 settlement procedure.

Dividend payout and other details Tata Technologies Ltd.—Tata Technologies had recommended a final dividend of Rs. 8.35 and a one-time special payment of Rs. 3.35, totaling Rs. 11.70 per equity share of Rs. 2 each, subject to tax, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025.

If approved at the Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’), the dividend must be paid or dispatched within 30 days of the AGM.

LKP Securities Ltd. The company had recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.30/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. The dividend announced translated into a payout of 15% if the dividend declared and face value of the share were considered. The dividend payout, however, is subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd.—The Board of Directors of Honeywell Automation India had recommended a final dividend of Rs. 105 (Rupees One Hundred and Five Only) per equity share, or 1,050% of the face value of Rs. 10 per share, for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2025. This recommendation is contingent upon shareholder approval at the company's subsequent annual general meeting.