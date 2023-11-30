Tata Technologies leads the IPO bumper listing, Gandhar Oil, FedFina shares follow the suit
While Tata Technologies shares more than doubled investors' money upon listing, Gandhar Oil shares were also listed at a hefty premium of 76.33%. Fedbank Financial Services shares also gained momentum and traded higher after making a tepid debut.
Tata Technologies, Gandhar Oil Refinery India and Fedbank Financial Services shares marked their stock market debut on November 30, each witnessing notable premiums upon listing.
